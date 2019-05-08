LIMA — Mr. Brian Carl Hughes, age 58, passed from this life on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at approximately 7:26 p.m. at Kindred Hospital.

He was born on May 27, 1960 in Lima, Ohio to the union of Kenneth and Nancy Jane (Whittaker) Hughes; both parents preceded him in death.

On February 17, 1990 he was united in holy matrimony to Paula D. Hardy; she survives in Lima.

Mr. Hughes worked at Crouse Lumber. He was a member of Second Baptist Church. He loved to fish and carve wood.

Besides his loving wife Paula he leaves to cherish his precious memory 4 sons; Antrea Hardy, Brian Hardy (Jackie) and Cory Hardy all of Lima. Anthony Lamar Morgan (Jennifer) of Ft. Wayne, IN. A daughter; Shalonda Hardy of Lima. 11 grandchildren. 2 brothers; William ("Billy") Hughes (Evelyn) of Defiance, OH. Jimmy Hughes of Toledo, OH. 2 sisters; Constance Hughes and Denise Hughes both of Lima. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by a brother; Kenneth Hughes.

Home Going Services will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 12:00 noon at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. with Rev. Jimmy Whittaker, officiating.

Visitation/Wake will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. until time of services also at the funeral home.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

