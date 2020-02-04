NEW ALBANY — Brian M. Schmitz, 36 of New Albany, formerly of Glandorf, died at his residence. He was born August 18, 1983 in Lima to Michael and Connie (Recker) Schmitz, they survive in Glandorf.

Brian is survived by two daughters: Maya Schmitz and Addie Schmitz, both at home; a brother: Craig Schmitz of Glandorf; a sister: Lori (Mike) Petersen of Leipsic; a nephew: Johnathan Petersen, a niece: Khali Petersen; and several aunts and uncles.

He is preceded in death his grandparents: Louis and Rita Schmitz, and Virgil and Mary Recker.

Brian was a 2002 graduate of Ottawa-Glandorf High School. He was also a graduate of the University of Findlay with a Doctrine of Pharmacy. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes and Bengals fan. Most of all his two daughters were the light of his life.

Funeral mass will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Glandorf with Father Tony Fortman officiating. Burial will be at a later date in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa.

Memorial donations may be made to a .

Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com