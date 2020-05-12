Brian VanGundy
1966 - 2020
LIMA — Brian Dale VanGundy, 53, of Lima, OH passed away Monday, April 11, 2020 at his home. Brian was born on September 9, 1966 in Dayton, OH. He is the son of Dale and Valerie Snapp VanGundy who reside in Cridersville, OH. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lee and Ersa VanGundy and Carey and Betty Snapp, brother-in-law, Robin Park and nephew, Colton Park. Brian is survived by his parents, two sisters, Lisa (Steve Fridley) Park of Lakeview, OH, and Gina (Aaron) Jenkins of Villa Rica, GA, niece and nephews, Hannah Park, Justin (Miranda) Jenkins, and Dylan (Brittany) Jenkins, two great nieces, Alithia and Elaina Jenkins. Brian was a 1984 graduate of Indian Lake High School. He was a Harley-Davidson enthusiast who loved to drag his parents to rock concerts. A devoted individual to his parents and family, Brian loved family time and making them laugh. Kerry Snapp will begin funeral services at 2:00 pm, Friday, May 15, 2020 at Shoffstall Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St, Lakeview, with visitation from 1-2 pm. Burial is in Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Gutman, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be given is his name to Lima Rescue Mission, 216 E. Wayne St., Lima, OH 45801. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family asks that you be symptom free and to please wear a mask if attending in accordance with state guidelines. Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Lima News from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
