BLUFFTON — Briana Renae Schmidt, 12, died July 31, 2020, at Russell J. Ebeid Children's Hospital, Toledo.

Services will begin at 11 am. Tuesday at Chiles-Laman Funeral and Cremation Services, Bluffton. Pastor Terry Hunt will officiate. Burial will be in Clymer Cemetery.

Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.