LIMA — Brice L. Freed age 65, of Lima passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Lima

Memorial. He was born April 15, 1954 in Lima, Ohio to the late Carol A.

Freed. He married Joyce A. Burleson who preceded him in death on June 29,

2018.

Brice served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was a

member of the Ohio military reserve, the Wapak V.F.W and served as

commander of the Roundhead V.F.W. He was an avid train enthusiast, a

collector of N Gage and HO Scale models and enjoyed genealogy. He was also

a dedicated Cleveland Browns Fan, enjoyed NASCAR, and was a big fan of Tony

Stewart. In years past, he played Santa Claus for fund raisers and was a

Free and Accepted Mason. He is survived by his family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date and memorial

contributions may be given to the Lima Rescue Mission.

Online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com

Arrangements are by Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville.