Briggs Schroeder

OTTAWA — Briggs Oliver Sanders Schroeder, 1 day, died 8:45 p.m., Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Cincinnati Children's Hospital. He was born July 20, 2020 to Jacob and Allison (Sanders) Schroeder, who survive in Ottawa.

Also surviving are two big sisters: Katem Schroeder and Quinn Schroeder both at home; maternal grandparents: Dave Sanders of Carmel, IN, Michelle Rogers of Chicago, IL and Taonie (Mark) Stead of Bolivar; paternal grandparents: Randy (Barb) Schroeder of Ottawa; maternal great-grandparents: Robert (Edie) Lewis of Columbus, Mary Jo Bond of Canton, and Don (Ferne) Rogers of Port Charlotte, FL; and his aunts and uncles: Kim Hite of Hebron, Emily Asher of Columbus, Isaac Sanders and Oakley Sanders, both of Chicago, IL and Jordan (Shanna) Schroeder of Findlay.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Oliver Jacob Schroeder; maternal great-grandparents: Charles Bond, Gloria Bond, and Richard Sanders, and paternal great-grandparents: James and Marguerite Schroeder and Robert and Mary Jane Weis.

The family will hold a private graveside service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation. The arrangements are under the direction of LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa. Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.