LIMA — Brooke L. Downing, age 25, passed away May 20, 2020, at 6:20 pm. Brooke was born April 28, 1995, in Lima, OH, to Vincent E. and Amy D. (Kehres) Downing who survive in Lima. Brooke was a 2013 graduate of Bath High and she also attended the Apollo welding program. She had been working as a welder. Brooke dearly loved her dogs Regal and Dot and her horse Aspen. Some of her hobbies included: hunting, fishing, and she lived to be in the outdoors, especially coon hunting with her good friend Bob Schmersal. In addition to her parents Brooke is survived by her paternal grandparents, Bud and Eva Downing of Lima, OH, maternal grandparents, Vince and Mary Ann Kehres of Delphos, OH, her brother, Tyler Downing of Lima, OH and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins and her boyfriend, Levi Vogelsong of Findlay, OH. There will be private services held at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Co-officiating the service will be Rev. Randy Davis and Dr. Doug Boquist. Burial of cremated remains will be held privately at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Deb's Dogs @ P.O.Box 1002, Lima, OH 45802-1002. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.
Published in The Lima News from May 21 to May 22, 2020.