COLUMBUS GROVE — Bruce Leroy Garberson, 61, died Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at his home in Columbus Grove, Ohio. He was born October 8, 1958, in Lima, to Robert D. and Sallie L. (Irwin) Garberson.

On November 26, 1988, he married Jodi Maag, and she survives in Columbus Grove.

Bruce is survived by his three children: Samantha Garberson, Brandon Garberson and Megan Garberson; two grandchildren: Sean Garberson and Camaro; four siblings: Cindy (Rick) Nienberg, Mark (Jane) Garberson, Christina Garberson and Lindy (Steve Balmas) Donaldson; 12 nieces and nephews: Nicholas, Christopher, McKenzie, Cassie, Kyle, Carrie, Mark, Jaimie, Alyssa, Ethan, Hayley and Aubrey; six great nieces and nephews: Cheyenne, Alayna, Carsyn, Logan, Jackson and Keaton; and three brothers in-law and sister in-law: Shane Maag, Cindy (Mike) Kelley and Bryan Maag.

Bruce was a graduate of Columbus Grove High School, class of 1977. He had worked at Phillips for 25 years and was a truck driver for 14 years with Hyway Trucking. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeye Fan, a great pool player and bowler with a 300 game. He loved his dogs (Chihuahuas) and enjoyed family camping trips. Bruce was a hard worker and a family oriented man.

Services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove, Ohio, Pastor Jim Klausing will officate.

Friends may call from 2:00-8:00 p.m., Friday, November 29, 2019, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to James Cancer Hospital Solove Research Institute, 460 W 10th Ave, Columbus, OH 43210.

Online condolences may be expressed at hartmansonsfuneralhome.com.