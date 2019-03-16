LIMA — Bruce McClellan Rinehart passed away at 2:35 PM on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Lima Convalescent Home with his family by his side.

He was born on May 28, 1942 in Lima to Regina and Robert Rinehart, who both preceded him in death. On September 2, 1961, he married his first wife Josephine Sylvia Ball. They had three sons, Matthew, Matthias and Michael Rinehart. Then on October 17, 1981, he married his second wife Judith C. Gilbert, who preceded him in death on January 24, 2019.

Bruce graduated from St. Joe High School, Wapakoneta in 1960. He retired from RMF Industrial Contracting. Prior to RMF, Bruce worked for Tilton Corporation as vice-president of services.

He was a member of LU776, an American Red Cross instructor, a former member of the Bath Fire Department and Rescue Squad. Bruce was a former president of the Society of Safety Engineers and was a former member of the Lima Area Safety Council. He was a charter member of Registered EMT's. He was a member of the Shawnee United Methodist and a former member of its board. He was a former 3rd degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He proudly served his country in the US Navy and was a dolphin holder in the submarine service.

He is survived by his three sons Matt (Robin) Rinehart, Matthias (Kindra) Rinehart and Michael (Lora) Rinehart, all of Lima; his three step-daughters Linne Gilbert of Findlay, Lori (Rene) Campos of San Antonio, TX and Jody (Joe) Pinkerton of Dublin; his thirteen grandchildren; his brothers Bret (Karen) Rinehart of Minneapolis, MN and Mark Rinehart of Wapakoneta; his sisters Beverly Duff of Celina and Bonita Rinehart.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Shawnee United Methodist Church, 2600 Zurmehly Road, Lima, with Rev. Bryan Bucher officiating. The family will also receive friends from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the church.

Interment will immediately follow the service in Memorial Park Cemetery, where VFW Post 1275 and active duty members of the US Navy will conduct military graveside services.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lima Convalescent Home.