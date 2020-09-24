1/1
Bruce Rose
1952 - 2020
HARROD — Bruce A. Rose, age 67, passed away September 23, 2020, at 6:39 am, at his residence. Bruce was born December 22, 1952, in Detroit, MI, to Herbert N. and Anne S. (Shakespeare) Rose. His father preceded him in death and his mother survives in Clarkston, MI. On May 14, 2005, he married Susan L.(Dyer) Rose who survives in Harrod.

Bruce had earned an associates degree from Ferris State College. After college he had worked for Chrysler in Michigan and then transferred to General Dynamics in Lima and worked there for more than 30 years retiring in 2013. He was a member of the U.A.W. Local # 2075 and also the Eagles Aerie # 370. Bruce was considered to be a serial tinkerer and had a great interest in everything. He enjoyed cooking and loved his 2 dogs "Tink R Belle" and "Nellie" and most of all he loved his family.

In addition to his wife and mother, Bruce is survived by his daughter, Kate (Phil) Rose-Brissette of Clawson, MI and a grandson, Spencer Brissette, a brother, Alan (Marya Gutek) Rose of Davison, MI. He was preceded in death by a brother, Jonathan Rose.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 3:00 pm at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Burial of cremated remains will be held privately at a later date.

Friends may call on Saturday from 1-3 pm at the EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Memorial contributions may be made to the Allen County Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.



Published in The Lima News from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Calling hours
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
SEP
26
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
828 Bellefontaine Ave
Lima, OH 45801
(419) 228-5474
