PANDORA — Bruce E. Stainbrook, 59, of Pandora died 8:30 p.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 at OSU Medical Center, Columbus. He was born November 19, 1960 in Lima to Gene and Mary (Dysert) Stainbrook. His mother survives in Leipsic. On May 25, 2012 he married Holly Mompher, she survives in Pandora.

Bruce is also survived by his children: Brandon Stainbrook of Columbus Grove, Emily (Nick) Brink of North Creek, A.J. Marinelli of Columbus, and Lily (Christian) Ebling of Columbus Grove; his granddaughter: Hazel Brink; his siblings: Gail Morris of Ottawa, Dennis (Cindy) Stainbrook of Ottawa, Dawn (Cody) McCullough of Pandora, Terry Stainbrook, Gary (Wendy) Stainbrook of Ft. Mills, SC.

He is preceded in death by his father.

Bruce had worked at Philips, formerly of Ottawa. He later retired from Hearthside Foods, McComb. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, the outdoors, and his dogs. Bruce was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Michigan fan.

A celebration of life will be held 7:00 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020 at HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Main St., Ottawa with Pastor Ruth Carter-Crist officiating. In keeping with the social distancing guidelines, a visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service on Thursday. Masks will be required upon entering the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

