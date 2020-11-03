1/1
Bruce Stainbrook
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PANDORA — Bruce E. Stainbrook, 59, of Pandora died 8:30 p.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 at OSU Medical Center, Columbus. He was born November 19, 1960 in Lima to Gene and Mary (Dysert) Stainbrook. His mother survives in Leipsic. On May 25, 2012 he married Holly Mompher, she survives in Pandora.

Bruce is also survived by his children: Brandon Stainbrook of Columbus Grove, Emily (Nick) Brink of North Creek, A.J. Marinelli of Columbus, and Lily (Christian) Ebling of Columbus Grove; his granddaughter: Hazel Brink; his siblings: Gail Morris of Ottawa, Dennis (Cindy) Stainbrook of Ottawa, Dawn (Cody) McCullough of Pandora, Terry Stainbrook, Gary (Wendy) Stainbrook of Ft. Mills, SC.

He is preceded in death by his father.

Bruce had worked at Philips, formerly of Ottawa. He later retired from Hearthside Foods, McComb. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, the outdoors, and his dogs. Bruce was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Michigan fan.

A celebration of life will be held 7:00 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020 at HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Main St., Ottawa with Pastor Ruth Carter-Crist officiating. In keeping with the social distancing guidelines, a visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service on Thursday. Masks will be required upon entering the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Heitmeyer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
5
Celebration of Life
07:00 PM
Heitmeyer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heitmeyer Funeral Home
916 E Main St
Ottawa, OH 45875
(419) 523-5657
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved