LIMA — Bruce Lee Tigner , 63, died at 2:50 PM on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Otterbein Cridersville Assisted Living in Cridersville, Ohio.

Bruce was born on November 27, 1955, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Dorothy M (Sterrett) Tigner. He never married.

He is survived by: Three sisters, Jennifer L. Tigner, of Lima, OH, Leslie A Bowerman, of Lebanon, OH, Lorraine (Daniel) K. Nabors, San Antonio, TX, three brothers Craig (Jamie) A. Tigner, of Lima, OH, Randall (Angela) J.Tigner of Lima, OH, William (Diane) J. Tigner, of Lima, OH, and numerous nephews and nieces.

He was a member of Shawnee Church of Christ. He worked for Sodexo as their groundskeeper and he served in the United States Army from 1982 to 1995

The family will receive friends on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, Ohio.

A funeral service will begin on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home. Pastor Robert Butler will officiate.

Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima, Ohio. Military services will be conducted by VFW Post 1275.

Memorial contributions may be made to The or Diabetes Organization

