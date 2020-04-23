BLUFFTON — Bruno Gerold Maroscher, 90, passed away April 23, 2020 at Mennonite Memorial Home in Bluffton where he resided for the last three years. Bruno was born November 15, 1929 in Lecnitz, Romania to the late Albert and Mathilde (Laar) Maroscher. On June 21, 1952 he married Martha Jane McNaughten and she passed away on February 8, 1999. He later married Marilyn Ruth Marquart Brecht on October 14, 2000 and she survives.

Bruno's first job was at Ornar Bakery in Columbus. He worked for Zettler Hardware and was a salesman for Smith Brothers Wholesale Co. in Columbus. Bruno had owned the I.G.A. Grocery Store in Beaverdam. He retired in 1992 from the Cordage Paper Co. in Dayton. Bruno was a member of the English Lutheran Church in Bluffton where he served for seven years on church council. He had been a member of the Beaverdam Village Council, the Beaverdam Lions Club and the Lima Area Printing House Craftsmen. Bruno enjoyed photography, traveling and gardening.

Survivors include his wife, Marilyn Maroscher of Bluffton: two daughters, Carmen Maurer of Dover, Ohio, Connie Maroscher of Bluffton; a son, David Maroscher of Bluffton; two step daughters, Pam (Mike) Hoffman of Bluffton, Teresa (James) Siferd of Bluffton; sixteen grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, three step grandchildren, one great-great grandchild.

Bruno was preceded in death by a daughter, Rita Tecza; a step granddaughter and a brother, Albert Maroscher.

A private graveside service will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery in Bluffton. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to English Lutheran Church or the Mennonite Memorial Home.

Bruno's family would like to sincerely thank the nurses and staff at the Mennonite Memorial Home for their comfort and care of Bruno.

