ANAMOSA, Iowa — Bun Montgomery Jr. (77) of Anamosa, Iowa passed away on April 14, 2020.

Bun Montgomery Jr. was born on April 8, 1943 in West Prestonsburg, Kentucky the son of Bun Sr. and Ora (Thacker) Montgomery. Bun graduated high school from Ada, Ohio in 1961. He attended Ohio Northern University. Bun served in the army reserves for 6 years. Bun was united in marriage to Lucille Morrison on January 14, 1967. He worked for Doerr Electric from 1978 till his retirement in 1990.

Survivors include his wife Lucille, a son Bun (Debbi) Montgomery; a daughter Julie Althoff; his grandchildren Seth and Alyssa Montgomery, Allison Althoff; and one sister Barb.

He was preceded in death by his son James; brothers Forrest and Jeff "JD"; a sister Jackie and his best friend Ed Althoff.

Bun enjoyed working in his garage, fishing and hunting, and spending time with friends and family.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

