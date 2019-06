OHIO CITY — Bun Sun "Bonnie" Eyanson, 84, died at 6:30 a.m. June 14, 2019, at Laurels of Shane Hill, Rockford.

Services will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Cowan and Son Funeral Home. Burial will be in Van Wert Woodland Cemetery.

Friends may call from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.