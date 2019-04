LIMA — Bunamae Dice, 98, died at 3:15 a.m. April 18, 2019, at Lima Convalescent Home.

Services will begin at noon Tuesday at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home, Hubbard. Burial will be in Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and one hour prior to services Tuesday at the funeral home.