FINDLAY — Bureeda Hackworth, age 95, died Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Bridge Hospice Blanchard Valley Health System, Findlay, Ohio.

She was born in Paintsville, Kentucky on June 21, 1924, to the late Lacy and Cloie (LeMaster) Brown. On August 31, 1943, Bureeda married Earl Hackworth and he died on October 19, 2012. Earl and Bureeda were married for sixty-nine years.

Bureeda was a homemaker. She was a member of the Lonesome Valley United Baptist Church of Alger. She was a member of the Hardin County Home Extension Club and a member of the former Order of the Eastern Star Chapter #6 of Ada.

She is survived by a son, Michael E. (Alice) Hackworth of Mt. Gilead; two daughters: Sandra L. Waggoner of Findlay and Marcia (Herb) Searson of Painesville; twelve grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren; two brothers: Clyde Brown of Ada, and Larry (Charlotte) Brown of Bluffton; and four sisters: Aileen Wallen of Alger, Viola (James) Wilson of Sheridan, WY, lwanda Hastings of Dunkirk and Judi (Russell) Ludwig of Dunkirk.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Cheryl Kay Hoffmann and son-in-law, James Hoffmann; and two brothers: Eugene Brown and Willis Brown and one sister: Mildred Burkholder.

Funeral services will begin at1:30 PM on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada with Pastor Thomas Dearth officiating. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 8:00 PM on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada and until the time of the service on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Hospice Blanchard Valley Health System, 15100 Birchhaven Lane, Findlay, Ohio 45840 and/or a .

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com. Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada