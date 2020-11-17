PANDORA — Byron Steiner, 86, went to meet his Lord and Savior on November 12, 2020.

Byron was born August 9, 1934 into the family of Ellis and Barbara (Zimmerly) Steiner.

His brother Don (Kathy) Steiner resides in Pandora. Byron's sisters Lois Regehr, Eloise Clymer, and Winifred Core have preceded him in death.

On May 25, 1958, Byron married the love of his life, Anne Sommer. She went to Heaven and left his side in 2015. They have three children, Chris (Diane) Steiner, Kathy (Rick) Fricke and Matt (Sandy) Steiner, all of Pandora, Byron cherished his six grandchildren, Elizabeth (David) Beer, Brittany (John David) Ryan, Collin (Alli) Steiner, Sarah (Anthony) Serda, Ethan (Susannah) and Blake Steiner, and great grandchildren, Rose, Julia, Claire, Cameron Beer and Kade and Kamila Serda.

Byron was a member of St. John Mennonite Church, Pandora, where he served faithfully for many years as Choir Director and Elder. Byron served his community as a school board member.

Byron attended Bob Jones University to study music and returned to Pandora to farm and operate an excavating business. Byron loved the land and was actively farming just days before he passed. Music was a calling and ministry to him as he led various church and community choirs. A great love for Byron was singing for over 50 years with his brother and dear friends in the Steiner – Diller Quartet.

Private graveside services will take place in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Pandora. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to LifeWise Academy. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.

Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services – Bluffton is honored to be providing services to Byron's family.