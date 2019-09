CONVOY — Byron Dale Thompson, 73, died Sept. 8, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Celebration of Life will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Countryside Chapel United Methodist Church, Convoy. Burial will be in I.O.O.F. Cemetery.

Friends may call from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, Van Wert, and one hour prior to services Friday at the church.