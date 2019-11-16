COLUMBUS GROVE — C. Dale Edwards, age 76, died Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Bridge Hospice, Findlay. He was born in Vaughnsville, August 8, 1943 to Spencer and Mary Esther (Reynolds) Edwards. They both preceded him in death.

On February 22, 1964, he married Jane Barto and she survives in Columbus Grove.

Dale is survived by his four children: Tracine (Paul Woodruff) Stechschulte, Tamara (Larry) Schroeder, Bart (Debra) Edwards and Leah (Bruce) Clevenger; 14 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; one brother: Reynold (Sondra) Edwards; and two sisters: Della Archer and Patricia Helms.

He was preceded in death by son in-law: Wayne Stechschulte; two brothers: Robert Edwards and Keith (Virginia) Edwards; four sisters: Donna Edwards, Janet Lea Edwards, Doris Edwards and Mary Lou (William) Tavener and two brothers in-law: Gene Helms and Roger Archer.

Dale attended Vaughnsville High School. He was a commercial truck driver for 59 years. He drove many different aspects of trucking from livestock to car parts and retired from Nickles Bakery.

He loved to garden and maintaining his "Poseys." He collected matchbox semi trucks. He loved solving world problems with his coffee buddies in Columbus Grove. You could always find him on the porch with a wave and smile.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the doctors and nurses of Blanchard Valley Hospital and Bridge Hospice.

Services will begin at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove. Pastor Gary Ginter will officiate.

Friends may call 2:00-8:00 p.m., Monday, November 18, 2019, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home. The family is requesting casual attire for visitation and the funeral service…western snap shirts and boots are welcome!

Memorial contributions may be made to Blanchard Valley Bridge Hospice, 15100 Birchhaven Lane, Findlay, Ohio 45840 or to the .

Online condolences may be expressed at hartmansonsfuneralhome.com.