BLUFFTON — C. Joyce Zimmerly, age 81, died on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 10:10 PM at the Mennonite Memorial Home, Bluffton.

Joyce was born on December 31, 1937 in Allen County, Ohio to Ralph G. and Marian J. (Lyle) McElwain who preceded her in death. On September 25, 1955 she married Glenn Eugene "Gene" Zimmerly and he preceded her in death on December 5, 2013.

Joyce worked as a secretary for the Allen East Elementary School retiring after 19 years. Joyce also worked for the Lima Public Library in LaFayette and volunteered at the Allen East Schools. She was a member of the LaFayette Congregational Christian Church. She was a member of the Friends Club in Lima and volunteered for the LaFayette Midget Football and Baseball Associations. Joyce loved to crochet afghans with over 100 made and doing crossword puzzles.

She is survived by her children: Kent (Rhonda) Zimmerly of Lakeview, Garry Zimmerly of Delaware, Mike (Teresa) Zimmerly of Lima, John Zimmerly of Lima and Angela (Brad) Richardson of Alger; fifteen grandchildren: Andrea (Rich) Bryant, Jessica (Tony) Seymore, Joshua (Brittanie) Zimmerly, Brian (Jill) Zimmerly, Ashley (Ryan) Arn, Steven (Corey) Zimmerly, Jacob (Erin) Zimmerly, Mark (Liz) Zimmerly, John (Sierra) Zimmerly Jr, Taylor (Lance) Dear, Madison Zimmerly, Katelyn Richardson, Jaden Zimmerly, Gabriel Zimmerly, Allyson Richardson; twenty great grandchildren; and a sister, JoAnn (Carl) Barhorst of Harrod.

Joyce was preceded in death by a brother, Herbert McElwain and a sister, Jean McElwain.

A Funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM on Monday, August 5, 2019 at LaFayette Congregational Christian Church at 205 West Main Street, LaFayette, Ohio with Pastor Charles Moeller officiating. Burial will be in LaFayette Cemetery, LaFayette.

Friends may call 2:00 – 6:00 PM on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada and one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to LaFayette Congregational Christian Church at 205 West Main Street, LaFayette, Ohio 45854 and/ or Maple Crest, 700 Maple Crest Court, Bluffton, Ohio 45817 and/or Bridge Hospice, 15100 Birchaven Lane, Findlay, Ohio 45840. Condolences may be expressed at www.hansonneely.com

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada.