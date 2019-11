CRIDERSVILLE — C. Max Andrew, 90, died Nov. 18, 2019, at Otterbein Cridersville.

Services will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday at Bayliff and Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. The Rev. Jeanette Tangeman will officiate. Burial will be in Buckland Cemetery.

Friends may call four hours prior to services at the funeral home.