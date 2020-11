Or Copy this URL to Share

LIMA — C. Virginia "Ginny" Brown, 95 died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday at St. Gerard Catholic Church. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Wapakoneta, following the services.



