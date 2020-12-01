1/1
C. Virginia Brown
{ "" }
LIMA — C. Virginia "Ginny" Brown, 95, died November 29, 2020, at Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center.

Ginny was born August 18, 1925, in Crawfordsville, IN, to George and Clenna (Odle) Galloway, who preceded her in death. On January 4, 1947, she married Louis E. Bryan, who preceded her in death on August 22, 1974. On November 26, 1978, she married Charles Brown, who survives her in Lima.

Ginny was a 1943 graduate of St. Joseph High School and a member of St. Gerard Catholic Church. She worked at United Telephone Company for many years before her retirement. Ginny enjoyed puzzles, her flowers and her dogs. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Ginny is survived by her children, Linda Carter, Lorna (Pat) Stewart, Shelley Falk, Stacy (Kenneth Barker) Thompson, David Bryan, James Bryan and Charles (Rhonda) Bryan; 14 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and two more on the way, seven great-great grandchildren and her brother-in-law, Roger Gunter.

In addition to her parents and her first husband, she is preceded in death by her son, Jeff Bryan and her siblings, Marie (Stephen) Bilyj, Thomas (Lorna) Galloway, Alice (Jim) Stinebaugh and Cathleen Gunter.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 4, 2020 at St. Gerard Catholic Church with Father Mike Sergi to officiate the service. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Wapakoneta, following the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Humane Society.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.



Published in The Lima News from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
