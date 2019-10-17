LANDECK — Calista Bernadine (Eickholt) Miller, 91, of Landeck, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, October 17, 2019, at home surrounded by her family.

She was born September 21, 1928 in Ottoville to the late John and Mary Matilda (Miller) Eickholt. On August 6, 1949, she married Arnold E. Miller, who preceded her in death on February 19, 2012.

She is survived by six children, James (Martha) Miller, Jerald (Mary Jo) Miller, Kenny (Kathy) Miller, and Glen (Sandy) Miller, all of Landeck, Judy (Frank) Eickholt, of Ottoville, and Andy (Kay) Miller, of Delphos; 20 grandchildren, Christine (Don) Mack, Curtis (Jayme) Miller, Adam (Kristin) Miller, Jaclene Miller, Jason Miller, Jonathon Miller, Craig (Ana) Miller, Kimberly (T.J.) Recker, Rachel (Travis) Taylor, Aaron Miller, Matthew (Karli) Miller, Nikolas (Cerrissa) Miller, Nicci (Sean) Dugger, Natalie (Brandon) Breece, Travis (Mari) Dugger, Douglas (Sheena) Eickholt, Bradley (Kelsey) Eickholt, Isabelle Miller, Isaac Miller, and Isaiah Miller; and 22 great-grandchildren, Kylie, Makenna and Austin Mack, Emmit, Graham and Reese Miller, Miranda, Anna and Owen Miller, Mackayla and Felicity Miller, Serenity Miller, Ayden and Jocelyn Dugger, McKinley and Easton Breece, Aubrey Dugger, Ian and Oliver Miller, Jamison Poling and Kaylee and Tobias Eickholt, and two on the way; and sisters-in-law, Leafy Eickholt and Beatrice Miller.

She was also preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Alexis Mack; brothers, Ralph (Virginia) Eickholt, Roman (Agnes) Eickholt, Vincent (Dolores), and Orval Eickholt; sisters, Ellen Agnes (Bill) Ulrich, and Kathryn (Ralph) Altenburger; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Clarence (Rita) Miller, Alfred (Jean) Miller, Herman (Katie) Miller, Leo Miller, Joseph (Lena) Miller, Lillian (Rudolph) Ellerbrock, Rose (Clarence) Pohlman, Lucille (George) Oberg, and Mary (Elmer) Maag.

Calista was a loving homemaker. She was an active member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Landeck, where she volunteered many hours of service and attended all services. She served and baked for all funerals and church events. She also volunteered at Van Wert Hospital, sewing anything that was needed. She was a life-time member of the Catholic Ladies of Columbia Council 84. Calista was especially known for her angel food cakes, noodles, lamb cakes and her pecan (sin - because it was made out of walnuts) pies. She enjoyed collecting clocks, and doing jigsaw and crossword puzzles. She enjoyed caring for her chickens and gathering eggs. A special gift to all her grandkids and great-grandkids was her hand sewn teddy bears.

A Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Landeck. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2:00-8:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 20, with a CL of C service at 7:45 p.m., followed by a Parish Wake Service; and 9:00-10:00 a.m. Monday at Weber Funeral Home, 1840 E. Fifth St., Delphos. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations made to St. John the Baptist Capital Campaign. Online condolences may be shared at www.weberfh.net.