Candace Osborn

LIMA — Candace O. Osborn, 66, died on Monday, March 23, 2020, at Lima Memorial Health System in Lima, Ohio.

Candace was born on May 15, 1953 in Lima, Ohio to the late Donald Osborn and Eileen (Youngberg) Osborn.

Candace retired from Proctor & Gamble as Line Tech and Head of Quality Central. She was a graduate of Bath High School and the Christian Bible College. She had opened a school in LaTrobe, Pennsylvania and was the Minister Principal and teacher there prior to working at Proctor and Gamble. Candace was a member of the First Assembly of God. She enjoyed fishing, fixing things, and NASCAR.

She is survived by her sister, Kaye Donavan of Lima; nieces & nephews: Naomi Newland, Doug (Jeanette) Newland, Lexi Newland, Tim (Paula) Donovan and Josh (Natalie) Donovan her Godson; great nieces & nephews: Timothy, Emily, Kaylyn, Logan, Aiden, Bailey, Falyn, Gabryella, Brady and Riley. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Pam Newland.

A Celebration of Life Visitation will be held at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 2 – 7 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.