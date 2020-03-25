LIMA — Candace O. Osborn, 66, died on Monday, March 23, 2020, at Lima Memorial Health System in Lima, Ohio.

Candace was born on May 15, 1953, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Donald Osborn and Eileen (Youngberg) Osborn.

She retired from Proctor & Gamble as Line Tech and Head of Quality Central. She was a graduate of the Christian Bible College. She had opened a school in LaTrobe, Pennsylvania and was the minister Principal and teacher there prior to working at Proctor and Gamble. She was a member of the First Assembly of God. She enjoyed fishing, fixing things, and NASCAR.

She is survived by her, sister, Kaye Donovan of Lima; nieces & nephews, Naomi Newland, Doug (Jeanette) Newland, Lexi Newland, Tim (Paula) Donovan, Josh (Natalie) Donovan, her Godson: great nieces & nephews, Timothy, Emily, Kaylyn, Logan, Aiden, Bailey, Falyn, Gabryella, Brady and Riley.

She was also preceded in death by her sister - Pam Newland.

Due to the Covid-19 Virus the family has elected to not have visitation or a funeral at this date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House, 3883 Monroe St., Toledo, Ohio 43606 or Epilepsy Foundation, 11 W. Monument Ave., Suite 101, Dayton, Ohio 45402, Make a Wish Foundation, 405 Madison Ave. #210, Toledo, Ohio 43613 or the Vateral Association.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com

Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.