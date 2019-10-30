LIMA — Candiance "Candy" Ralston, age 58, passed away at 11:27 a.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

Candiance was born on November 11, 1960, in Lima, Ohio, to Rodney D. Borger Sr. (deceased) and Phyllis (Coil) Borger. She married Bart Ralston, who survives in Lima.

Candiance enjoyed watching the news and reading the Lima News and was the Belmont Watch. She also enjoyed doing puzzles and swimming. She was Aunt Candy to everyone, paid the Quad's to play with dogs, and never knew a stranger.

She is survived by her husband, mother, son Travis (Greg) Borger, daughter Heather (David) Blackston, son Justin (Reagan) Fruchey, grandchildren: Caitlin and Connor Blackston, two brothers: Rodney D. "Sam" (Theresa) Borger Jr. and Chris E. Borger, two sisters: Cindy (Bill) Fruchey and Sharma (Ron) Phillips, two brother-in-laws: Wendel Ralston and Ira Clem Ralston, two sister-in-laws: Roberta "Berta" Whited and Beth Ralston, sidekick Carter Bolender, and many dear nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father and grandparents Bernard and Elizabeth Borger, two sister-in-laws: Arliss Herron and Linda Ralston, and three brother-in-laws: Robert Sheldon Ralston, Charles Whited and Craig Ralston.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 31, 2019 and 2 to 8 p.m. on Friday, November 1 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio. The funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 2 at the funeral home. Pastor Rich Biclawski will officiate. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Mendon, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .