LIMA — Candy S. Elchert, age 55, of Lima, passed at 1:22 a.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019 at her residence. She was born March 2, 1964 in Auglaize County, Ohio to the late Dorsey and Gwendolyn Lutterbeck Vulgamott.

No services are planned. Arrangements are by Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville.