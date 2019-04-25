WILLIAMSON, Ga. — Mr. Carl Steven Dunlap, age 78 of Williamson, died Tuesday, April 23, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Cathy Dunlap and parents, Carl and Olive Dunlap. He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Vicki and John Culpepper, Brenda and Shane Smith, Gay Greif; grandchildren, David and Amy Culpepper Mann, Colby Smith; brother, Larry Allen Dunlap; sister, Sally Joan Boettjer; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. Dunlap was retired from the State of Georgia. He was a member of the Greenville Masonic Lodge in Meriwether County and a member of Haralson UMC. He enjoyed gardening and loved his family. Funeral Services will be held Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel; interment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 6 until 9 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Masonic Home of Georgia (Masonic Children's Home), Grand Lodge Secretary, PO Box 4665, Macon, GA 31208 www.masonichomeofgeorgia.com. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.