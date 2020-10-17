CRIDERSVILLE — Carl Loren Hall age 88, of Cridersville, died 7:45 a.m., Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at his daughter's home. He was born Aug. 20, 1932 in rising Sun, Ohio to the late Clifford and Mabel (Masters) Hall. He married Darlene J. Crow Jan. 28, 1956 in Hume, Ohio and she preceded him in death.

Carl graduated from Cridersville School in 1950. He participated in basketball. baseball, school plays and annual staff. Shortly after graduation he entered the United States Navy where he honorably discharged on March 11, 1955 after serving on the U.S.S. Hornet. Carl was the plant manager of Excello/Textron where he started as a timekeeper and retired in 1985 after 30 years of employment. Carl was a baseball coach in Cridersville for his son for many years. He was also affiliated with the Lions Club there. He was a member of Lost

Creek Country Club and Wapak Country Club where he was also on the board. Carl was also a member of the VFW Post 8445. He had many hobbies which included golfing, fishing, swimming and skiing with family and friends. He and his wife Darlene were snowbirds in Florida for many years.

Survivors include children: Carla (Gene) Bosurgi of South Carolina, Rhonda (Thomas) Pina, Bruce Hall and Tracey (Dr. Ronald) Kantner all of Wapak; grandchildren: Shannon (Bradley) Hadding, Ryan J. Vickers, Paul (Brittany) Pina, Kyle Hall, Richelle (Dr. Michael) Nagel, Alexis (Chris) Kline and Royce (Madi Steinke) Kantner, bonus grandchildren Todd (Mandi) Pina, Troy (Lakeeta Moore) Pina, Lucas Bosurgi and Karen Bosurgi; 13 great grandchildren, 9 bonus great grandchildren and siblings: Janet (Jim Dec.) Sutton and Cheryl (Tom) Till both of Waterloo, IN.

He was preceded in death by a grandson Nathan Hall and siblings: Donald (Ina) Hall, Patricia Self, Richard and Robert Hall.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Shawnee Alliance Church building fund.

There will be a private memorial for family at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville on Tuesday.