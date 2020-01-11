SARASOTA FL — The God who has graced our lives with a husband, father, grandfather, son, and brother saw fit to take the soul of Carl Wayne Hartman, age 66, of Sarasota, FL, through the portals of glory on the 9th of January, 2020.

Carl was born on July 25, 1953 in Oneida, KY to Marion and Norma (Brenneman) Hartman. His father preceded him in death, and his mother survives in Elida, OH.

The first 20 years of his married life he gave to the ministry of family, church, & friends in OH. He then lived 23 years in Puerto Rico serving in a mission capacity as pastor, and later in Christian book distribution. Through this work he was granted three children by the miracle of adoption.

Carl was joined in marriage on August 10, 1973 to his loving wife, June Hartman (Good) who survives him. Also surviving Carl are his six children: son Bruce (Shilah) Hartman & three children of Newport, WA; daughter Lora (Rawlin) Zehr with four children of Halsey, OR; daughter Kari (Craig) Myers together with four children of Anasco, PR; daughter Jessica (Francis) Fehr, along with three children of Salem, OR; daughter Joanna (Jeff) Clark of Chugiak, AK; son Gerardo (Anaid) Hartman of Fountain, CO. Also surviving are his five siblings.

Carl was also preceded in death by several grandchildren.

Funeral services will be on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Sharon Mennonite Church in Elida. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the church.

