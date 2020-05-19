God shines His face upon you, Carl, as He welcomes you to be with Him forever. I will never forget you as a Christian mentor and colleague. You and Maureen have been very kind to Albert and me. You have been a part of our home to us away from home. We celebrate your life and someday we will have a grand reunion - this is our eternal comfort and joy! Maureen and family, God's comfort and peace be upon you during this very sad and difficult time. In Him, Albert & Rema Suniga

Rema Suniga

Coworker