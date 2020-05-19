BLUFFTON — Dr. Carl W. Hoagstrom, 79, died Monday May 18, 2020 at his home in Bluffton. He was born in Holdrege, Nebraska on August 24, 1940 to the late Elmer and Leona (Shaffer) Hoagstrom. On June 5, 1965 he married Maureen (Goertzen) Hoagstrom and she survives in Bluffton. He graduated from Kearney State College summa cum laude with a bachelor's degree in physics and biochemistry. He received his master's degree from Purdue University in biology and his PhD from Arizona State University in zoology. He was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. He was a biology professor at Ohio Northern University from 1975 to 2005 when he retired. He is also survived by his three children: Rebecca Hoagstrom of Bellefontaine, OH, Christopher W. Hoagstrom of Ogden, UT, and Sherwin (Erin) Hoagstrom of Albuquerque, NM; one granddaughter: Cassidy Hoagstrom; four siblings: George (Lola) Hoagstrom of Kearney, NE, Caroll (Ron) Falk of Albion, NE, Robert (Chris) Hoagstrom of Bennett, CO and Roberta Hoagstrom of Columbus, NE; brother-in-law: Rodney (Faith) Goertzen of Hampton, NE and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother: Edward Hoagstrom; his sister: Rhoda Hoagstrom; and his nephew: Fred Hoagstrom. Private family services will be held with Pastor John Heyward of Grace Community Church Lima officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada. A celebration of life for Dr. Hoagstrom will be held at a later date due to the current health situation. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or the ONU Nature Center. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.
Published in The Lima News from May 19 to May 20, 2020.