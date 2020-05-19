Carl Hoagstrom
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BLUFFTON — Dr. Carl W. Hoagstrom, 79, died Monday May 18, 2020 at his home in Bluffton. He was born in Holdrege, Nebraska on August 24, 1940 to the late Elmer and Leona (Shaffer) Hoagstrom. On June 5, 1965 he married Maureen (Goertzen) Hoagstrom and she survives in Bluffton. He graduated from Kearney State College summa cum laude with a bachelor's degree in physics and biochemistry. He received his master's degree from Purdue University in biology and his PhD from Arizona State University in zoology. He was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. He was a biology professor at Ohio Northern University from 1975 to 2005 when he retired. He is also survived by his three children: Rebecca Hoagstrom of Bellefontaine, OH, Christopher W. Hoagstrom of Ogden, UT, and Sherwin (Erin) Hoagstrom of Albuquerque, NM; one granddaughter: Cassidy Hoagstrom; four siblings: George (Lola) Hoagstrom of Kearney, NE, Caroll (Ron) Falk of Albion, NE, Robert (Chris) Hoagstrom of Bennett, CO and Roberta Hoagstrom of Columbus, NE; brother-in-law: Rodney (Faith) Goertzen of Hampton, NE and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother: Edward Hoagstrom; his sister: Rhoda Hoagstrom; and his nephew: Fred Hoagstrom. Private family services will be held with Pastor John Heyward of Grace Community Church Lima officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada. A celebration of life for Dr. Hoagstrom will be held at a later date due to the current health situation. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or the ONU Nature Center. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services - Ada
311 East Lima Avenue
Ada, OH 45810
419-634-2936
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
May 19, 2020
Carl was a wonderful and thoughtful friend and colleague. His contributions to the university and its programs were outstanding. In a department with many good teachers, he was the best. This is not just my opinion but the opinion of his students. He certainly was one of the GREAT teachers during my time at the University. I miss him as a friend, a colleague and in many ways a mentor. My sincere condolences to Maureen, Rebecca, Chris and Sherwin.
Terry Keiser
Friend
May 19, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to Maureen and the rest of the family. We enjoyed his friendship and are thankful God had our life paths cross. We have many happy memories of the meals our families shared on holidays when we couldn't be with our own family. We will miss him. We pray God's peace and comfort for the family. Our love, Charles and Donna Moseley
Donna Moseley
Friend
May 19, 2020
Prayers and deepest sympathies for you all. Carl will be missed. He was a wonderful Uncle and such a fun person to talk with. My family enjoyed his sense of humor.
Kathy Haines
Family
May 19, 2020
God shines His face upon you, Carl, as He welcomes you to be with Him forever. I will never forget you as a Christian mentor and colleague. You and Maureen have been very kind to Albert and me. You have been a part of our home to us away from home. We celebrate your life and someday we will have a grand reunion - this is our eternal comfort and joy! Maureen and family, God's comfort and peace be upon you during this very sad and difficult time. In Him, Albert & Rema Suniga
Rema Suniga
Coworker
May 19, 2020
Our deepest sympathy and prayers of comfort to Carls entire family. May the Lord God welcome him to eternal peace. Cousin Joan Shaffer Mallery and husband Gene.
Joan Mallery
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved