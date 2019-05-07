WAPAKONETA — Carl R. Kogge, 95, of Wapakoneta, died 3:42 a.m., Tues. May 7, 2019, at Mercy Health -St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. He was born Nov. 26, 1923, in Auglaize Co., the son of John & Minnie (Olden) Kogge, who preceded him in death. On Jan. 8, 1950, he married Wanda Griffith, and she survives.

Other survivors include, brother, Leroy Kogge, sister, Mary Wale, sister-in-law, Donna Kogge, all of St. Marys, and several nieces & nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Shirley Mae, brothers & spouse, Paul Kogge, and Vernon (Helen) Kogge, a sister-in-law, Joyce Kogge, and a brother-in-law, Harry Wale.

Carl retired from the Bridge Crew of Auglaize Co. Engineer's Office, after 30 years of service. He was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, Wapakoneta, and a member of the former Wapakoneta Elks, #1170. Carl enjoyed golfing, fishing, traveling and playing cards.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Sat. May 11, 2019, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Wapakoneta. With Pastor Sam Buehrer officiating. Burial is to follow in the Cairo Eastside Cemetery, Allen Co., OH. The family will receive family and friends 4-8 p.m., Fri. at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave. (St. Rt. 501) Wapakoneta, and from 1p.m. until time of service, Sat. at the church. Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Paul United Church of Christ. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.