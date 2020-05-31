LIMA — Robert Donovan Lones, 77, passed away at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. Robert was born on March 1, 1943, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Donovan A. and Dorothy (Truesdale) Lones. He married Diana L. (Newman) Lones, who just passed on May 28, 2020. Robert was a construction worker for Tuttle Construction and retired from Peterson Construction. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, along with fixing bicycles for children. He is survived by two daughters, Kelly VanSchoyck and Robin Lones; son, Roy King and; thirteen grandchildren: Bruce L. VanSchoyck, Nicole M. VanSchoyck, Billie D. VanSchoyck, Cassie King, Shayn D. Burden, Cheyenne M. Burden, Crystal M. Lones, Amy L. Lones, Carolyn A. Lones, Shawn Lones, Christian Lones, Destiny Lones, and Blaze Lones; many great-grandchildren.. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Kimberly Lones; son, Robert Lones; step-mother, Trula Mae Lones, step-father, Don Goodwin; brother, Richard A. Lones; sister, Marilyn Wiemert and half-brother, Donovan Lones. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .
Published in The Lima News from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.