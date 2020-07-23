PIQUA — Carl R Picker JR age 55, of Piqua passed away July 20,2020 at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy.

Carl was born July 21, 1964 in Allen County, to the late Carl Picker Sr. (Duke) and Margaret Ellen (May) Picker. He married his wife of 23 years, Karen (Fugate) Picker April 20, 1997.

Carl's late wife Sandra Lee (Kennedy) Picker, daughters Emily Casandra Picker, Cassie Ellen Picker, and brother Alan Picker proceeded him in death.

Left to treasure his memory are children: Anna Picker of Houston, Joshua (Shawn) Burks of Dayton, Tuley "TJ" (Brandi) Maxwell of Troy, Kaylajo Maxwell of Piqua, Jason (Kelly) Pummell of Wapakoneta, Erin Pummell of Wapakoneta. Carl has twelve grandchildren Gracelynn Wyen, Addalynn Wyen, Miles Hurst, Lazaya Barger, Latrell Barger, Trezell Barger, Remi Metzger, Cameron Metzger, Riley Pummell, Carson Pummell, Emily Market, and CJ Walter. Also surviving are Carla (Bob) Beckman of Michigan, Kathy

(Ronald) Rindel of Delphos, Cheryl (Rodney) Moloney of Elida, and Deborah (Larry) Lee of Ft. Jennings. Carl also left behind life long friends Tuely Maxwell, Tim Deloye, and Edward (Nancy) Milhammer.

Carl was a member of St. Johns Church in Delphos. He was a 1982 graduate of Delphos St. John school. He worked at the Delphos Herald, and retired after 27 years of faithful service at Honda of America in Anna, Oh. Carl was a Master Mechanic and a "Jack of All Trades". He especially loved to travel, his favorite destinations being, Clearwater Beach, FL and Las Vegas. Carl was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, son and friend.

Family and friends may call on Sunday, July 26,2020, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Adams Funeral , Home, 1401 Fair Road Sidney, Oh. Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Tom Walter, Pastor Linda and David Moore officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Sidney.

