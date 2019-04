DELPHOS — Carla Grothouse, 65, died April 22, 2019, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.

Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Father Douglas Taylor will officiate. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery.

Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. today at Harter and Schier Funeral Home.