DELPHOS — Carla Jean Harter, 92, of Delphos, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at The Meadows of Delphos.

She was born August 26, 1926, in Delphos to Russell and Margaret (Dolt) Judkins. She was united in marriage to Rolland Weaver on July 5, 1946. He preceded her in death on July 20, 1972. She then married Paul Harter Jr. in September of 1975. He preceded her in death on January 31, 2004.

Carla is survived by two sons, Douglas (Mary Jo) Weaver of Columbus and Craig (Kathy) Weaver of Cottonwood, CA and one daughter, Denise (Mike) Matson of Findlay; one step-son, Doug (Colleen) Harter of Delphos, and one step-daughter, Margaret (Dave) Pawlicki of FL.; seven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, four step grandchildren, and six step great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Cifarelli.

Carla was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church serving as a Sunday school teacher, church treasurer, and a member of their Women's Society. She was also a fifty year member of Eastern Star. She worked at Allen County Probate and Juvenile Court and then was a teller at The Commercial Bank and retired as a Vice President. After retirement she worked with her husband, Paul, at Harter and Son Funeral Home. Carla was an exuberant Buckeye fan through and through!

Funeral services will be held Friday, April 26, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church in Delphos. Rev. Rich Rakay will officiate. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home and one hour prior to the funeral at the church. An Eastern Star Service will be held at 7:30 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church or .

