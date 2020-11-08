SPENCERVILLE — Carla S. Jewett, 77, of Spencerville, passed away peacefully at 8:45 AM Saturday, November 7, 2020 at her residence, with her family at her side.

She was born March 14, 1943 in Lima, a daughter of the late Wilbur Louis and Meredith Joan Kent Merricle. On July 20, 1992 she married Armin "Rife" Jewett, who died March 30, 2016. Prior to that, she had been married to Donald Smart, who is deceased.

Surviving are her children, Patty (Marshall) Clark of Wapakoneta, Lisa (Mitch) Bracy of Lima, Judy (Lance) Ringwald of Spencerville, Lori Jewett of Spencerville, Julia "Lynn" Jewett of Levenworth, WA., Lisa Hardeman of Spencerville, Amy West of Sidney, Barb (Rick) Howerton, Mike Young, Jeff Young, all of Jackson Center and David (Tonya) Bradford of Lima; 24 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren; her siblings, Steve (Pam) Merricle of Warren, MI., John (Sherry) Merricle of Lima, Edmund (JoAnn) Merricle of Delphos and Rick (Jan) Calvelage of Fort Jennings, a daughter-in-law Kim Smart Woodruff of Paulding, a sister-in-law, Ginny Merricle of Delphos and brother-in-law Douglas Case of Lima.

Carla was preceded in death by her son Wesley Smart and son-in-law Rodney Hardeman, a brother Harley Merricle and sister, Jacqueline Case.

She was a lovingly strong and stubborn lady who greatly enjoyed her family, especially her grand and great grand kids. She enjoyed quilting and crocheting and loved to watch WWE Wrestling, especially her favorite wrestler Roman Reigns.

The family would like to give Special Thanks to Dr. Qin at Lima Memorial Oncology Dept. and to Grand Lake Hospice for their fine care of Carla.

Funeral services will be 8 PM Wednesday in the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville, with Rev. Gary Bragg officiating.

With Covid-19 regulations of a face mask and social distancing, the family will receive friends from 2 to 8 pm on Wednesday, with funeral services at 8 pm in the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Condolences may be sent to tbayliff@woh.rr.com