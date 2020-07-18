Carla Lieb

1/1
LIMA — Carla R. Lieb, age 52, passed away July 16, 2020, at 5:45 pm, at her residence. Carla was born March 23, 1968 in Lima, OH, to Robert C. and Shirley J. (Sterling) Lieb. Her father survives in Lima and her mother preceded her in death. Carla was a 1986 graduate of Lima Sr. High School. She had worked at Save A-Lot as a cashier, Nelson Packaging and then with UMADAOP as a house supervisor until she could no longer work due to her illness. Carla loved being on social media and spending time with her nieces and nephews and most of all her fur babies "Ori" and "Daisy". In addition to her father, Carla is survived by her 3 sisters: Patricia (Ralph Marshall) Lieb, Judy (Frank Summa) Mumper and Roberta (Dave Hensley) Lieb all of Lima, OH and many nieces, nephews and friends. There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.



Published in The Lima News from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
