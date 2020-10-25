1/1
Carla Somerville
LIMA — Carla Jean Somerville, 74, of Lima passed away peacefully on Friday, October 23, 2020, at the Springs of Lima. She was born in Lima, Ohio on September 28, 1946, to Carl and Annabelle (Baker) Allemeier; each preceded her in death. She was one of eight siblings, the others; Richard, Katherine, David, Pamela, Patricia, Diana, and Jerry. She is preceded in death by her beloved recently deceased sister, Katherine Rupert.

She was united in marriage to John Foldery on June 19,, 1971, who preceded her in death. On July 14, 2001, she married Jack Somerville who was the love of her life. He survives in Lima, Ohio.

Carla graduated from Delphos Jefferson in 1964. After she graduated Carla went to work as a secretary at the Ottawa Valley TB hospital. To further her career she enrolled for administrative classes at Apollo Adult Education. She found her calling when she started working at the Shawnee Country Club, where she retired after 45+ years as the Business Manager. She was a longtime member of the woman's FOPA and the ELKS Lodge. She loved to spend time with her family. She also enjoyed traveling with Jack and friends. Some of her hobbies included reading, knitting and crocheting.

She is survived by her son, Brian Foldery (Denice), and three step-sons, Bill Foldery, Jack Somerville (Kwyn), and Jay Somerville (Karena); seven grandchildren, Sophia Foldery, Greyson Foldery, Matthew Foldery, Tess Somerville, Alison Somerville, Michael Somerville and Kennedy Somerville.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 30, from 2:00pm to 4:00pm and 6:00pm to 8:00pm, at Chiles-Laman Funeral Home, Shawnee Chapel. Graveside services will be held outdoors at Woodlawn Cemetery on Saturday October 31, at 10:00am. Due to COVID-19 masks will be required and social distancing measures will be put in place at both locations.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Allen County Humane Society.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.



Published in The Lima News from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
OCT
30
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
OCT
31
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
1170 Shawnee Rd
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 228-5474
