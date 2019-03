ADA — Carlton Scott Chiles, age 49, died on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 10:05 PM at Lima Nursing and Rehab Center, Lima.

He was born on April 20, 1969 in Lima, Ohio to Emil Eugene and B. Jane (Swallow) Chiles, Jr. who preceded him in death.

Carlton was a member of the Ada First United Methodist Church and a former member of the Shawnee United Methodist Church. He was a graduate of the Marimor School, Lima, Ohio. Carlton worked at Sam's Club, Lima for 19 years. Carlton previously worked at Harco Industries of Kenton. He was an avid OSU fan.

He is survived by a brother, Christopher T. (Beth Ann) Chiles of Brevard, NC; and a sister, Colleen K. (Bryan) Marshall of Ada; two nephews: Aaron (fiancé Erin Maxwell) and Micah Chiles (Wendy Hu); and a niece, Meredith Marshall.

A memorial service will begin at 3:00 PM on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada with Rev. Brandi Rigsby officiating. Inurnment of ashes will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada at a later date.

Friends may call 2 hours prior to the service on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada.

Memorial contributions may be made to Camp Robin Rogers C/O The ARC of Allen County at 1090 South Conant Road, Spencerville, Ohio 45887. Condolences may be expressed at www.hansonneely.com

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada