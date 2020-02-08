LIMA — Carman "Hazel" Hardesty, 68, of Lima, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 6:20 a.m. at Lima Convalescent Home.

She was born on May 26, 1951 in Lima, Ohio to the late Carmen and Rose {Crowe} Parente. On November 14, 1973, she married Gary Hardesty, who survives her in Lima.

Carman was a Lima Central Catholic High School graduate, class of 1969, where she was Salutatorian. She worked at St. Rita's Medical Center in nutrition services for 31 years, always going above and beyond. She was a 2010 Mercy Legend. Carman never met a stranger and enjoyed baking and decorating cakes.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters: Jennifer (Adam) Leppert, Erin (Shane) Verstegen, and Kristi (Brian) Roberts, grandchildren Isaac and Madyson, sister Joan (Philip) Miller, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and granddaughter Abigail.

Her family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio, where a rosary will be said at 8 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at St. Gerard's Catholic Church in Lima, Ohio. Fr. Mike Sergei will officiate.

Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to .

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com

Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.