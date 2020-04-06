FINDLAY — Carmen Renee Davis, 50, of rural Findlay passed on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the home of her partner, David Hobbs. She was born in Lima on May 4, 1969 to Douglas and Janet Davis and they survive in Lima.

Carmen is also survived by her partner, David Hobbs; brother, Douglas Davis of Indianapolis, IN; sister, Tamera Rhoad of Elida; two nieces; four nephews; a great-niece; and great-nephew.

She loved animals, especially horses, dogs, and cats.

No services will be held and arrangements have been entrusted to COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting coldrencrates.com.