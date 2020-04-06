Carmen Davis (1969 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "So sorry for your loss may God carry you all through this..."
    - [email protected] Brooks
  • "We are very sorry for your loss. Praying for your family. "
    - Bryan family
  • "We are so very sorry. Prayers continue for strength for you..."
    - Annette Cypher
  • "So sorry to hear of Carmen passing. Please know we will be..."
    - Joe and Lynn Hunt
  • "To Doug & Jan goes our sincere condolences. Prayers going..."
Service Information
Coldren Crates Funeral Home
205 West Sandusky Street
Findlay, OH
45840
(419)-668-6149
Obituary
Send Flowers

FINDLAY — Carmen Renee Davis, 50, of rural Findlay passed on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the home of her partner, David Hobbs. She was born in Lima on May 4, 1969 to Douglas and Janet Davis and they survive in Lima.

Carmen is also survived by her partner, David Hobbs; brother, Douglas Davis of Indianapolis, IN; sister, Tamera Rhoad of Elida; two nieces; four nephews; a great-niece; and great-nephew.

She loved animals, especially horses, dogs, and cats.

No services will be held and arrangements have been entrusted to COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting coldrencrates.com.
Published in The Lima News from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.