LIMA — Carmen R. (Schimmoeller) Humes, 67, passed away on September 28, 2019, at 12:10 am, at the Springs of Lima, surrounded by her loving family.

Carmen was born September 11, 1952, in Lima, OH, to Alfred "Jack" and Lucille (Korte) Schimmoeller who preceded her in death. On February 16, 1990, she married Steve L. Humes who survives in Lima, Ohio.

Carmen graduated from Fort Jennings in 1970. She then attended Northwestern Business College and took courses pertaining to business. Carmen was a personnel Director at Allen Correctional Institution for eighteen years and in the Department of Mental Health for twelve years. She retired in May of 2004. Upon retirement, Carmen and Steve enjoyed traveling to Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge and various parts of Florida. They also enjoyed spending time with their family and being around her "grandbabies". She was also an avid book reader and read many types of genres. Carmen was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church.

Carmen is survived by her husband, Steve L. Humes of Lima, OH, children, Steve (Margie) Humes of Waynesfield, OH, Matthew "Matt" Humes of Lima, OH, Scott (Temeni) Luchini of Harrod, OH, Joseph "Joe" Luchini of Lima, OH, grandchildren, Katelyn (John) Clevenger of Wapakoneta, OH, Evan (Taylor Peirce) Humes of Waynesfield, OH, Keaton (Presley Knotts) Humes of Wapakoneta, OH, Kylie Humes of Spencerville, OH, Quinn Humes of Waynesfield, OH, Brayden Humes of Lima, OH, Kamden Roediger of Harrod, OH, Boden Humes of Lima, OH, Brantley Humes of Lima, OH, Blake Humes of Lima, OH, great-grandchildren, Sophia Clevenger of Wapakoneta, OH, Everleigh Humes of Waynesfield, OH, siblings, Denny (Jan) Schimmoeller of Delphos, OH, Mike Schimmoeller of Kalida, OH, Carl Schimmoeller of Ottoville, OH, brothers-in-law, Neal (Barb) Humes of Cridersville, OH, Bob (Charlie) Humes of Lima, OH, sisters-in-law, Sharon Humes of Lima, OH, nieces and nephews, Cheryl (Brian) Hemker of Marysville, OH, Kelly (Jason) Dickman of Fort Jennings, OH, Andrew (Denise) Schimmoeller of South Lyon, MI, Julie (Eddy) Stanish of Monclova, OH, Amy (Josh) Heitman of Fort Jennings, OH, Eric (Melissa) Schimmoeller of Knoxville, TN, Shelia (Darryl) Sneed of Cincinnati, OH, Johnny (Erica) Aildasani of Cincinnati, OH, Diane Humes of Cridersville, OH, Bobby (Shelley) Humes, Jr. of Lima, OH, and twenty two great nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by sisters-in-law, Linda Aildasani and Elaine Schimmoeller.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at 11:00 AM at St. Rose Catholic Church, 523 N West Street, Lima, Ohio 45801. Father David Ross to officiate the service. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery following the service.

Visitation will be on Monday, September 30, 2019, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson's Association Foundation Ohio, 2800 Corporate Exchange Drive #360, Columbus, Ohio 43231 and St. Rose Catholic Church, 523 N West St, Lima, Ohio 45801.

