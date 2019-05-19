OTTAWA — Carol E. Beach, 80, of Ottawa, passed away at 8:34 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the Meadows of Ottawa. Carol was born October 20, 1938, in Hancock County to the late Richard and Ruth (Beck) Wickiser. On September 4, 1964, she married Robert Beach, who preceded her in death on November 9, 2012.

She is survived by her son: Bruce Beach, of Ottawa and her daughter: Sara Reiter of Tiffin; 2 sisters: Joanne (John) Fruth of Marana, AZ and Donna Seek of Findlay; 1 step-sister: Charlotte Zellers of Findlay; 2 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her son: Douglas Beach and brother-in-law: Harold Seek.

Carol was a member of Lima Baptist Temple and was a homemaker.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, OTTAWA, with Pastor Gary Hohman officiating. Burial will follow in Harman Cemetery, Gilboa. Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 21 at HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, OTTAWA. Memorial contributions can be made to Lima Baptist Temple.

