Carol Brentlinger

LIMA — Carol J. Brentlinger, 69, died at 4:04 PM on Friday, August 7, 2020, at Lima Memorial Hospital in Lima, Ohio.
Carol was born on May 15, 1951, in Fall River, Massachusetts, to the
late William McClellan and Florence (Borden) McClellan. On Saturday, July
17, 1971, she married James J. "Jim" Brentlinger, who preceded her in death
on June 12, 2011.
Carol retired from K-Mart. She loved watching Michigan Football games
with her grandkids. Her family was her whole world.
She is survived by her daughter, Christina Hagerman, of Lima, OH; two
grandchildren, Jacob Hagerman and Christian Hagerman, both of Lima, OH; a
few nieces & nephews; a special sister, Linda Mefferd; and her K-Mart family
who loved & supported her.
She was preceded in death by her son, Billy Brentlinger; brother, Tom
McClellan.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and from 6:00
PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral
Home in Lima, Ohio.
A funeral service will begin at10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020
at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, OH. Rev. Darrel Clay will
officiate. Interment will be in Salem Mennonite Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to College Fund for Her
Grandchildren.
Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.