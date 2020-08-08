1/1
Carol Brentlinger
LIMA — Carol J. Brentlinger, 69, died at 4:04 PM on Friday, August 7, 2020, at Lima Memorial Hospital in Lima, Ohio.

Carol was born on May 15, 1951, in Fall River, Massachusetts, to the

late William McClellan and Florence (Borden) McClellan. On Saturday, July

17, 1971, she married James J. "Jim" Brentlinger, who preceded her in death

on June 12, 2011.

Carol retired from K-Mart. She loved watching Michigan Football games

with her grandkids. Her family was her whole world.

She is survived by her daughter, Christina Hagerman, of Lima, OH; two

grandchildren, Jacob Hagerman and Christian Hagerman, both of Lima, OH; a

few nieces & nephews; a special sister, Linda Mefferd; and her K-Mart family

who loved & supported her.

She was preceded in death by her son, Billy Brentlinger; brother, Tom

McClellan.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and from 6:00

PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral

Home in Lima, Ohio.

A funeral service will begin at10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020

at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, OH. Rev. Darrel Clay will

officiate. Interment will be in Salem Mennonite Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to College Fund for Her

Grandchildren.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com

Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.



Published in The Lima News from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH 45805
419-229-2300
