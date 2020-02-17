BLUFFTON — Carol Marilyn Cheney, 94, passed away February 16, 2020 at Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Arlington. Carol was born February 16, 1926 in Bluffton to the late Edgar Ralph and Mabel Margaret (Matter) Montgomery. On October 25, 1949 she married Willis Cheney who preceded her in death on April 10, 1988.

Carol graduated from Mt. Cory High School in 1943 and Tiffin University in 1945. She had been a farm wife and worked at the Lima Locomotive Works in Lima and for the United Mutual Insurance Company of Hancock County. Carol was a member of Bluffton Trinity United Methodist Church. She enjoyed the outdoors, collecting butterflies, playing cards and spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include two sons, Joe (Denise) Cheney of Jenera, David (Anna) Cheney of Bluffton; five grandchildren, Nicole (Jason) Oman, Kari (Jarod) Kempf, Andrew Cheney, Britni (David Ramirez) Cheney, Nathan (Heidi Waidelich) Cheney; and five great-grandchildren, Makayla, Madalyn and Kypton Oman, Lanie and Libby Kempf.

Carol was preceded in death by a son, Robert Jon Cheney; three brothers, Carl Montgomery, James Montgomery, Clair Montgomery and a sister, Norma Lavaun Zimmerly.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton. Pastor Wade Melton officiating. Burial will be in Thompson Cemetery near Bluffton. Visitation will be Friday from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bluffton Trinity United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.