MARYSVILLE — Carol Jane Myers Willeke Deringer, age 82, of Marysville, died unexpectedly Sunday evening, October 6, 2019 in the emergency room at Memorial Hospital, Marysville. The Director of Dietary Services at Memorial Hospital of Union County, she retired in 1990 after 32 years of service. Among her many career accomplishments, she was most proud of launching the hospital's in-home Mobile Meals program and spearheading the implementation of the congregate Memorial Meals program. Both programs continue to serve the residents of Union County today. Since 1960, she was an active member of Marysville First United Methodist Church, where she served on various committees throughout the years, including the Methodist Women's Guild. A 1954 graduate and valedictorian of Kenton High School, she went on to receive a bachelor's degree in Home Economics in 1958 from The Ohio State University. She was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority. She began her career in Licking County as an OSU Extension Agent. She served the youth of Union County as 4-H Advisor and Masonic Youth Advisor for DeMolay and Rainbow for Girls. Carol was a 64-year member of Mary Chapter, No. 9, Order of the Eastern Star. Among her many civic memberships, she was active in P.E.O. Sisterhood-Chapter EA, Women's Fortnightly Literary Club, The Red Hat Society and OCCL. She enjoyed square dancing, playing cards and board games, and spending cherished time with family and friends. She was born December 7, 1936 in Kenton, Ohio to the late Nelson and Dorothy Jane Holtsberry Myers. She was also preceded in death in 1978 by her first husband of 20 years, Paul Dean Willeke; a brother, Norman Joe Myers; a brother-in-law Richard Deringer; and a sister-in-law, Evelyn Marie Deringer. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, George T. Deringer; her children, Todd (Cheryl) Willeke of Newark, Tonya (Steven) Burnett of St. Marys and Troy (Christine) Willeke of Alexandria, Tom (Mona) Deringer of Worthington, Diana (Dr. Kristopher) Keller of Sugar Grove and Brian (Theresa) Deringer of Canton; her grandchildren, Erin (Brandon) Wilson, Shauna Willeke, Nicholas Willeke, Evan Willeke, Logan Willeke, Anne (Clark) Deringer, Lizzie (Adam) Langford, Michi (Dustin Faller) Deringer, Dan Shinn, Alisha Shinn, Rachel Keller, Tony Deringer, Clay Deringer, Michael (Jaimie) McRae and Shannon (Dr. Charles) Smith; her great-grandchildren, Grayson, Kennedy, Reagan, Gus, Addie, Moe, Mabel, Colton, Gabriel and Faith; her sisters-in-law, Barbara Myers, Beverly Sterling and Maxine McBride; her brother-in-law, Chuck Deringer; and many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Underwood Funeral Home, 703 East Fifth Street, Marysville, where Eastern Star services will be held at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, October 11, 2019 at Marysville First United Methodist Church, Sixth and Court Streets, Marysville. The Rev. Nathan Custer will officiate, and the burial will follow at Oakdale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to P.E.O. Sisterhood Chapter EA or Memorial Hospital Mobile Meals or Memorial Meals. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.

