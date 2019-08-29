FINDLAY — Carol Jean DuVernay went home to Jesus on August 28, 2019 at age 87.

Carol was born to Oscar and Gertrude Fraunfelder on May 12, 1932 in Cleveland, Ohio. As a child, Carol excelled at school and was an accomplished roller dance skater. As a young adult she was actively involved in her children's activities, particularly sports, and was the first female little league baseball coach in Parma, OH.

Carol met her husband, Alan, through mutual friends. They married December 2, 1950 and went on to have seven children, Kenneth – Findlay, OH, Keith (Regina Sutherland) – Fleming Island, FL, David (Anita Schmink) Seminole, FL, Diane (Gary Markley) – Bluffton, IN, Alan Jr. – Columbus Grove, OH , Dawn (Harold Bower) – Findlay, OH, and Craig (Lisa Watkins) – Wapakoneta, OH.

Carol was also the proud grandmother of 22 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren.

In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother, Carol was also actively involved in numerous business that she and Alan operated including a quarter horse farm and tack and Western wear shop in Harrod, OH, a monthly horseman's newspaper, and later a printing company in Monticello, IN, and a printing company in Berea, KY. Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her.

Carol joins her siblings Bud Fraunfelder, Florence Powers, Blanche Swartz, and George Fraunfelder in Heaven.

There will be no services held at this time. Arrangements are being handled by COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Findlay.